Over 1000 Bilaspur farmers hit by natural calamities paid Rs 57 lakh compensation

Bilaspur (HP), Dec 2 (PTI) Over 1,000 Bilaspur farmers, affected by natural calamities last year, have been given compensation amounting to Rs 57 lakh, Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training Minister Rajesh Dharmani said on Monday. According to Dharmani the decision to compensate the 1,078 farmers was made following amendments in the state's relief manual.

He said that the previous governments offered a meagre compensation of Rs 1,400 per bigha for agricultural land affected by floods but the present Congress government increased this amount to Rs 5,000 per bigha, according to a statement issued here.

Similarly, compensation for damage to cultivable and horticultural land has been raised from Rs 3,600 per bigha to Rs 10,000 per bigha while the compensation for crop loss, which earlier ranged from Rs 300 to 500 per bigha has been enhanced to Rs 2,000 per bigha, it said.

The Agriculture Department has brought 230.63 hectares of land under irrigation through initiatives such as minor irrigation schemes, water storage structures, and tank construction, Dharmani said.

He affirmed that the state government is committed to expanding irrigation facilities in Bilaspur district.

The Himachal government has launched the Him Unnati Yojana to enhance agricultural productivity and promote crop diversification, the minister said.

Under this scheme, 72 clusters have been established across villages and panchayats in the district. Each cluster is allocated Rs10 lakh to strengthen agricultural infrastructure and adopt modern techniques, he said.

