Over 1,000 Chhath ghats built across Delhi, govt ensuring robust security: Atishi

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Saturday said the government has built over 1,000 Chhath ghats across Delhi so that anyone in the city can celebrate the festival here.

Advertisment

During an inspection of the Chhath ghats constructed by the government in Mayur Vihar Phase-3, the minister directed the district administration and police to ensure robust security arrangements at all Ghats so that devotees do not face any issues, officials said.

The government has constructed eight artificial ponds at the DDA ground in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 where thousands of devotees can perform their Chhath rituals together. Most of the preparations at this ghat have been completed, officials said. “The four-day festival of Chhath has begun. Chhath is a significant festival for the people of Delhi and our people from the Purvanchal region. Therefore, the city government organises a grand celebration for Chhath every year," the revenue minister said.

"The government builds Chhath ghats in neighbourhoods throughout the city by constructing artificial ghats. Work on most of the ghats is almost complete, and the remaining work will be finished by Sunday morning. On Sunday evening, devotees can celebrate ‘Sandhya Arghya’ here with grandeur," she added.

The government is arranging everything on these ghats, from constructing ponds to providing tents, lights, cleanliness, security, and other facilities, Atishi said.

"Cultural programmes will be organised by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy at many ghats. Our effort is to ensure that our brothers and sisters from the Purvanchal region living in Delhi can celebrate the auspicious festival of Chhath with joy, peace, and enthusiasm," Atishi said. PTI NIT RPA