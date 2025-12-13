Over 1,000 Congress members leave Jammu to join rally against 'vote theft' in Delhi

Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) A contingent of 1,027 Congress leaders and activists left Jammu on Saturday to take part in the rally against the BJP government's alleged "vote theft" at Delhi's Ram Lila Maidan on December 14, a party spokesperson said.

Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra flagged off a fleet of vehicles carrying the party workers at Narwal bypass, the spokesperson said.

The 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' (vote thief, step down) rally has been organised by the Congress as part of its broader campaign against the alleged 'vote theft', led by the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The activists en route raised the slogans "vote chore, gaddi chhore" and "Delhi chalo".

Karra said Gandhi has exposed the "gross illegalities and irregularities, right from voter lists to the conduct of elections" in various states in the recent past.

He said the alleged malpractice has shaken the faith of people in the electoral system in the country.

"The ECI is hand-in-glove with the ruling BJP and has eroded the credibility of the elections and the ECI," he said, claiming that the poll panel has been behaving as if it is the frontal wing of the BJP these days.

Karra accused the BJP of hijacking the election machinery in the country.

"Every citizen must rise to safeguard their precious right; otherwise, the democracy will have no meaning," he said, adding that Congress has taken this great step to safeguard democracy and constitutional values.

"The entire party is behind Rahul Gandhi's leadership," he said. PTI TAS PRK PRK