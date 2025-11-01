Over 1,000 dengue cases reported in Kolkata till Oct 26: Data

Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) The number of dengue cases in the metropolis has crossed the 1,000-mark till October 26, according to the latest data released by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

A total of 1,017 dengue cases have been reported in the city till October 26, it said.

"This represents an increase of 226 cases compared to the same period last year," a senior KMC official said.

In 2023, Kolkata had recorded 11,441 dengue cases during the period.

"The health department reported that as of October 19, Kolkata recorded 932 dengue cases," he said.

The data released on Friday also stated that between October 12 and October 19, 93 new cases were registered, signaling a marginal decline in weekly infections.

A four-year-old girl had reportedly died due to dengue in an area under the jurisdiction of Bottala Police Station.

The civic body termed her demise as “unfortunate,” while opposition parties have questioned the KMC’s handling of the spread of the disease.

Health officials claimed that no other cases have been detected in the ward over the past 10 months.

Mayor Firhad Hakim had earlier said that intermittent rainfall often leads to mosquito breeding in rooftop containers and other stagnant water sources.

“Many citizens have become aware, but everyone must stay vigilant. Only then can we eliminate dengue. Please keep an eye on your rooftop and surroundings,” he had said. PTI SCH RBT