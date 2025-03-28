Over 1,000 ineligible persons got benefits of central welfare schemes in Gujarat: CAG

Ahmedabad, Mar 28 (PTI) The Gujarat government failed to maintain a database of beneficiaries of centrally-sponsored schemes and more than 1,000 persons received benefits despite being ineligible, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has pointed out.

Due to the lack of database, only those who were aware of the schemes under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) could apply to take their benefit, the CAG observed in a report.

The report on the "Implementation of National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) through Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme" was tabled on the assembly floor on Friday, the last day of Budget session.

NSAP includes the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS), Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS), National Family Benefit Scheme (NFBS) and Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS).

The primary objective of DBT is to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of welfare programmes by reducing leakages, eliminating intermediaries and ensuring that the intended beneficiaries receive the benefits directly, said the CAG.

"...the state government did not maintain any database for eligible beneficiaries of NSAP. As a result, NSAP implementation primarily relied on a demand-driven approach, where benefits were solely accessible to those who were aware of the programme and actively applied for assistance," said the report.

In Bharuch and Dang districts 774 impoverished and widowed beneficiaries of IGNWPS were excluded from the NFBS, resulting in a loss of Rs 1.55 crore in benefits between 2017 and 2020, it said.

NFBS provides a one-time lumpsum cash assistance to families living below the poverty line (BPL) when their primary breadwinner dies.

On the other hand, despite identifying 1,072 beneficiaries as discontinued due to factors such as death or moving above the poverty line, these persons continued to receive pension. A total of Rs 32.6 lakh was disbursed to these discontinued beneficiaries during 2017 to 2021.

"The state government may establish a centralized and comprehensive database of eligible beneficiaries for NSAP in the state to ensure that deserving beneficiaries are not excluded. Additionally, awareness campaigns should be conducted to inform potential beneficiaries," the CAG suggested.

Further, there was a "significant delay" in the distribution of pension to 3,820 beneficiaries across the three NSAP schemes, ranging from one to 38 months.

This delay collectively resulted in a financial loss of Rs 1.81 crore for these beneficiaries, said the CAG.

"The failure of implementing agencies to take effective follow-up action on failed transactions led to the suspension of pension payments totalling Rs 1.57 crore for 4,978 beneficiaries, ranging from one month to over 24 months between 2017 and 2021," it said.

Against the NSAP Guidelines, the state government also failed to provide a matching grant of Rs 20,000 for NFBS, resulting in 27,801 registered beneficiaries in the state being deprived of a total benefit of Rs 55.6 crore during 2017-21, said the report.

"The state government may implement more robust processes for verifying and maintaining beneficiary account information, enhancing communication between the implementing agencies and beneficiaries, to keep the accounts active," suggested CAG.

It also recommended that the state government may reassess the applications of beneficiaries who were previously denied benefits under the schemes due to unjustified rejections.

The CAG also recommended that the state government strengthen the DBT framework through comprehensive digitization, initiate a thorough data cleaning process to rectify any discrepancies, and implement a system for periodic review and update of beneficiaries' details. PTI PJT PD KRK