Over 1,000 kg of spurious ghee seized in Indore

Indore, Sep 11 (PTI) The administration seized more than 1,000 kg of spurious ghee in Indore on Wednesday, an official said.

Food officer Manish Swami said that 1,010 kg of substandard ghee was confiscated from a shop and a warehouse in the city's Malharganj area.

The seized consignment included 110 kg of adulterated ghee, misusing the ‘Sanchi’ brand of the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Dairy Federation, he said.

According to the food officer, the samples of the spurious ghee have been sent for testing and further legal steps are being taken. PTI HWP ADU NR