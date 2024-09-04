Over 1,000 new jobs for skilled aviation engineers in India, says Air India top official

Bengaluru. Sep 4 (PTI) The Air India’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility being built in Bengaluru is not only expected to generate over 1,200 new job opportunities for skilled aviation engineers in India, but it will also create seven times more indirect jobs for the local population, said Air India CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson on Wednesday.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the MRO facility on a 35-acre land parcel at the Bangalore International Airport was held this morning.

Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development & Director, Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Karnataka, Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), Chin Yau Seng, CEO, SIA Engineering Company as well as the senior leadership team of Air India, including Wilson participated.

Earlier this year, Air India signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Karnataka government to establish the MRO facility in Bengaluru.

"Studies have found that every job created at the airport had a simulated effect on the economy that resulted in seven more jobs. This is consistent with what we see in other parts of the world," said Wilson, who addressed a press conference elaborating on the plans of Air India to build a self-reliant aviation eco-system for India.

According to Wilson, Air India has earmarked Rs 1,400 crore for the MRO project, which is expected to become an important hub for Air India’s aircraft maintenance operations in the region, as the airline modernises its fleet and expands its global operations.

The upcoming MRO facility will feature a mega hangar to accommodate wide body and narrow body aircraft under a single roof for base maintenance, said Wilson.

The facility, which will be equipped with the latest aircraft maintenance technology, including overhead tele platforms, cranes, universal docking systems, and the largest vertical lift hangar doors in the country, is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and be operational by 2026, he said.

According to him, Air India has also signed an agreement with SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) to be its strategic partner for the development of this MRO facility.

Wilson also said Air India will be opening a Basic Maintenance Training Organisation (BMTO) in 2025, in Bengaluru, to ensure continuous inflow of trained personnel for aircraft maintenance and engineering activities.

"This will create opportunities for engineering students to receive training to become type-rated engineers for certification. We are looking at training about 50 engineers initially," said Wilson.

Stating that India’s aviation sector is on a growth trajectory, he said that the Bengaluru MRO facility is coming up at an opportune time to help strengthen India’s aviation ecosystem.

"We will also be enhancing our in-house capabilities to maintain our fleet. This is a step ahead in our mission to make Air India a world-class airline," he added. PTI JR KH