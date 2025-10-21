Over 1,000 sites in Delhi to host Chhath Puja: Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Tuesday said more than 1,000 sites have been identified in the city for the upcoming Chhath Puja, and announced a single-window clearance system for obtaining permission in a hassle-free manner.

The art, culture and language minister in the Delhi government made the announcement while chairing a review meeting with the Purvanchal Morcha to assess the preparation for the celebrations.

Mishra said that over 1,000 locations across the national capital will host Chhath Puja this year, marking one of the largest arrangements made so far.

After several years, special preparations are being carried out at the ghats of the Yamuna river, renewing enthusiasm among the devotees, he said.

Apart from the Yamuna banks, major celebrations will be organised at Dwarka, Hathi Ghat, Pitampura and Sonia Vihar.

To promote the folk traditions of the Purvanchalis, which consist of Bhojpuri-speaking residents from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, the department of art, culture, and language has planned cultural programmes featuring local artists at more than 200 sites, he said.

Mishra said the ghats will feature decorative gates, idols of Chhathi Maiyya and the Sun God, and be adorned with festive lighting to create a devotional atmosphere.

Some key locations will also be developed as "Model Chhath Ghats", showcasing ideal arrangements and facilities, the minister said.

To streamline the permission process, Mishra announced that a single-window clearance system -- similar to the one used for Kanwar Yatra, Durga Puja, and Ramlila -- has been introduced.

Each municipal zone will have a nodal officer to coordinate the preparations, he said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been directed to deploy adequate sanitation workers for regular cleaning of the ghats, according to a government statement.

Highlighting the importance of safety and hygiene, Mishra instructed officials to ensure the availability of mobile toilets, ambulances and fire safety measures at all major locations.

The minister also asked the departments concerned to make arrangements for breakfast and drinking water for devotees after the morning arghya (offering to the Sun).

Mishra said, "Chhath Mahaparv is not only a symbol of devotion and tradition but also reflects Delhi's cultural diversity. Honouring and promoting the traditions of Purvanchal is a collective responsibility." Chhath Puja is dedicated to the worship of the sun god and is celebrated with a rigorous four-day routine. The first day, known as "Nahay-Khay", marks a cleansing ritual where devotees bathe, wear fresh clothes, and prepare prasad offerings such as “chana daal” and “kaddoo bhaat." Chhath Puja is a significant event for Delhi's Purvanchali community, which represents 30-40 per cent of the voter base in the city. PTI SHB SHB NSD NSD