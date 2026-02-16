Over 1,000 village offices made 'smart' in Kerala, says Revenue Minister K Rajan

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI) Over 1,000 village offices across Kerala have been converted into 'smart village offices', state Revenue Minister K Rajan said here on Monday.

Addressing a function after inaugurating 27 newly completed smart village offices here, the minister said 622 new smart village offices had been constructed and 407 existing offices upgraded under the initiative.

He said the transformation has brought significant changes to the appearance, infrastructure and procedures of village offices, ensuring faster and more efficient delivery of services.

With services becoming smart and digitised, the need for people to make repeated visits to village offices has been reduced considerably, Rajan said, adding that revenue-related services can now be accessed online even from 10 foreign countries.

Highlighting the achievements of the government, he said around 4.5 lakh people had been provided land titles under the “Pattaya Mission” aimed at achieving a landless-free Kerala.

Furhter, he said that about 5.25 lakh homeless people have been provided houses, and nearly 10 lakh hectares of land had been measured and digitised through a digital resurvey conducted over the past two-and-a-half years.

An integrated portal for land use has also been conceptualised, and a 'Revenue Card' containing all revenue records related to an individual’s land will be launched this month, he added.

A legislation would be enacted to issue nativity cards through village offices to all residents in the state to help establish their citizenship, an official statement added.

Smart village offices refer to modernised and fully digitised institutions set up by the state government to improve public service delivery. PTI LGK “We bring the World to you" Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. ROH