Over 1,000 youth participate in run to raise awareness about increasing green cover

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) More than 1,100 youth participated in a run organised in the national capital to spread awareness about expanding green cover in the city and climate related issues.

The run was organised on Sunday by the Green Heartfulness Institute in three categories -- distances of 10 km, 5 km and 3 km -- starting from the India Habitat Centre.

Students form the Sahaj International School, Children Academy, IMS and Satyam Fashion Institute took part in it, a statement by the organiser said.

The motive behind the run was to inspire people to plant more trees.

The run was coordinated by Jaspal Singh Gill along with centre coordinator Dr Pradeep Gupta.

Satyam fashion Institute was the title sponsor for the run. The UCO bank, Agricultural Insurance Company of India and IMS Group of Institution also partnered. PTI PLB DV DV