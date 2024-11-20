Over 10,000 kg silver seized from truck in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Police seized 10,080 kg silver from a truck in Dhule district of Maharashtra on the polling day on Wednesday, an officer said.

Advertisment

Special IGP of Nashik, Dattatray Karale, said the seizure was made from the truck headed towards Nagpur under the Thalner police station limits at around 6 AM during a routine check-up.

Poll expenditure observers and the Income Tax department have been informed by the police.

Prima facie, the silver is owned by a bank, the officer said, adding that further action will be taken after verification. PTI ZA NSK