Over 10,000 km of roads sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Ministry of Rural Development on Thursday said that more than 10,000 km of road projects have been sanctioned for Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV.

More than 10,000 km of road projects have been sanctioned to Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim, reinforcing the commitment of the Department of Rural Development for Viksit Bharat.

It said these roads, spanning from remote hills to the heart of rural communities, do not merely represent infrastructure enhancement, they are vital pathways to progress, unlocking a wealth of opportunities and fostering inclusive growth.

The statement further said it is anticipated that these roads will profoundly transform rural lives and solidify the foundation of a developed India.

"With the construction of these roads, approximately 3,270 previously isolated habitations will gain access to connectivity and critical services. By bridging the gap to healthcare, education, and improved livelihoods, it is anticipated that these roads will profoundly transform rural lives and solidify the foundation of a developed India," the Ministry said in the statement.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV, 25,000 unconnected habitations of population size over 500 in plains, over 250 in North Eastern and hill states and Union Territories, and special category areas like Tribal Schedule-V, (aspirational districts/blocks and desert areas) and more than 100 in Left Wing Extremism affected districts, according to Census 2011 are to be provided connectivity.

The scheme aims to provide 62,500 km of all-weather roads to unconnected habitations. Construction of required bridges along the alignment of the all-weather roads will also be provided under it.

The Union Cabinet on September 11, 2024 approved the proposal of the Department of Rural Development for "Implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana - IV (PMGSY-IV) during FY 2024-25 to 2028-29".

