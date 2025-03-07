Over 10,000 people expected to participate in KSP Run on Mar 9

Bengaluru, Mar 7 (PTI) More than 10,000 people, including police personnel, servicemen and professional athletes are expected to participate in the second edition of the Karnataka State Police Run on March 9.

Theme of the KSP Run organised in association with the State Bank of India this year is 'Namma Police, Namma Hemme' (Our Police, Our Pride).

The run also aims to promote a drug-free Karnataka, a greener Bengaluru, and awareness of cybercrime.

According to the official release on Friday, the event will feature two categories: the Timed 10K (flag-off at 6.30 am) and the Awareness 5K Run (flag-off at 7.15 am).

The KSP Run 2025 will be simultaneously organised by police departments across the state at their respective district headquarters on the same day.

In Bengaluru, both races will start and end at Vidhana Soudha passing through Cubbon Park.

Adding to the vibrancy, the renowned Karnataka State Police Band will perform at the starting line, setting the tone for an energetic and spirited morning.

Infantry horses will also parade along the route.

The run will be flagged off by State Home Minister G Parameshwara in the presence of Alok Mohan, Director General and Inspector General of Police, along with Joohi Smitha Sinha, Chief General Manager, SBI-Bengaluru Unit, said the release.

Runners can collect their timing chips and t-shirts on March 7 and March 8 at Sullivan Hockey Grounds, opposite Garuda Mall from 10 am to 4 pm, it added.