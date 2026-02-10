Over 10,000 police personnel to be deployed for AI Summit in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) More than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in the national capital to ensure robust security while the India-AI Impact Summit goes underway from February 16 to 20, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The five-day event will take place at Bharat Mandapam and is expected to draw thousands of delegates from over 30 countries.

"Around and near Bharat Mandapam alone, over 10,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed. These will include district police staff, traffic police, specialised units and reserve forces," the officer said.

According to the police, officers, personnel from almost all districts of Delhi have been mobilised, with each district contributing between 800 and 1,000 personnel for summit-related duties.

"Security deployment began nearly a week ahead of the event to allow adequate familiarisation with routes, venues and standard operating procedures. The Delhi Police has also constituted a specially designed AI Impact Summit Cell to ensure seamless coordination among various units and agencies involved in the security exercise," the officer said.

An impact cell will function as a central coordination hub for security planning, intelligence sharing, traffic management and real-time response during the summit, the officer said.

"Coordination meetings are already underway with multiple security agencies, including central armed police forces and emergency response units. Regular inter-agency meetings are being held to fine-tune arrangements and ensure there are no gaps in security," the officer said.

Given the high-profile nature of the event, access to the venue will be strictly regulated through QR code passes issued to only accredited delegates and staff.

The Delhi Traffic Police will post about traffic diversions time to time on their social media handles.

"Traffic management will be another key focus area during the summit period. Nearly 5,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth vehicular movement and to manage diversions. Special arrangements have also been made for emergency medical response. Police said that several ambulances will remain on standby along VVIP movement routes at all times," the officer said. PTI BM VN VN