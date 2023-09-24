Over 10,000 tourists attend 2-day Warwan festival in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Sep 24 (PTI) The two-day festival in the picturesque Warwan in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district attracted more than 10,000 visitors, officials said, as Tourism Secretary Syed Abid Rasheed expressed his commitment to develop the virgin destination as a tourism hub.

Advertisment

He made several commitments including setting up 100 homestays and providing skill development training to the local youth besides identification of three trekking routes to attract international trekkers with the ambitious endeavour to place Warwan on the international tourism map.

The two-day festival, organized by Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in collaboration with Kishtwar district administration and J&K Academy of Art, culture and languages, culminated on Sunday with an exhilarating fusion of cultural and adventure activities, drawing over 10,000 tourists and adventure aficionados, the officials said.

They said the festival offered a wide array of activities, ranging from serene yoga sessions to heart-pounding marathon races, from graceful horseback rides to captivating live painting exhibitions.

Advertisment

Adventure enthusiasts revelled in enthralling activities such as trekking through scenic landscapes, joining spirited bike rallies, and embarking on angling expeditions, they said, adding nature enthusiasts indulged in leisurely nature walks and stargazing sessions.

Sports enthusiasts engaged in sports activities like volleyball, kho kho, and tug-of-war while for those seeking an adrenaline rush, the festival featured exhilarating river rafting adventures for the first time ever, the officials said.

They said the entertainment quotient was elevated by captivating live musical performances by a lineup of exceptionally talented artists and several renowned local luminaries.

Advertisment

Expressing his commitment to develop the region as a tourism hub, Secretary tourism announced the establishment of Yuva Tourism Club in Warwan, an initiative set to ignite the spirit of youth towards tourism.

He directed the officers of the Directorate of Tourism Jammu to provide the training to tourist guides and the registration of adventure tour operators from the the valley within the next month.

In addition, he committed to the registration of 100 homestays in Warwan and the provision of skill development training to the local youth in collaboration with reputed national stakeholders.

Advertisment

The announcements included the imminent introduction of rafting and adventure activities in Warwan and the identification of three trekking routes to attract international trekkers, and the ambitious endeavour to place Warwan on the international tourism map.

Rasheed highlighted the importance of preserving the region's pristine natural beauty and rich cultural heritage for the benefit of future generations.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav lauded the tireless efforts of the entire team of officers, the tourism department, and all stakeholders involved in the seamless execution of this magnificent event.

He shared his optimism regarding the transformative potential of tourism in enhancing the livelihood opportunities for the residents of Warwan.

"The Warwan festival will now firmly etch its place within national tourism circuits, cementing its status as a significant cultural and adventure extravaganza on the annual calendar," he said. PTI TAS CK