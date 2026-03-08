Over 10,000 veterans, 'Veer Naris' attend 'Gaurav Senani' rally in Rajasthan's Churu

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Over 10,000 veterans, 'Veer Naris' and their family members participated in an ex-servicemen rally organised by the Indian Army in Rajasthan's Churu on Sunday.

The event, named 'Gaurav Senani' rally, was organised by the Ranbankura Division of Sapta Shakti Command and was attended by veterans from eight tehsils of the district.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma attended the event as the chief guest in the presence of Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, Army Commander of Sapta Shakti Command.

The programme featured cultural performances, adventure activities, equipment displays, military pipe band shows and a combat demonstration by Army helicopters, according to a spokesperson.

Mobility aids and equipment including 16 three-wheeler scooters, 113 wheelchairs, 80 hearing aids, 29 walkers and electronic patient beds were also distributed among disabled ex-servicemen and their families.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma said the state government was working towards establishing integrated veteran welfare complexes to provide multiple services for ex-servicemen under one roof.

Various record offices, banks and government welfare agencies including Army Welfare Placement Organisation, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme and district sainik boards set up help desks to assist ex-servicemen with pension-related issues, documentation updates and employment opportunities.

A medical camp was also organised during the event where veterans received health check-ups and specialist consultations. PTI SDA APL