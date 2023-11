Banihal/Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) More than 11 kg of charas (cannabis) worth over Rs 34 lakh in the international market was seized in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The recovery was made from a private car at Nagetra-Senabathi in Ukhral area, a police spokesman said.

He said a case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and a search is on to nab the culprits.