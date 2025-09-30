Over 11 lakh health camps held under Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Over 11.31 lakh health camps, including screening and speciality camps, have been conducted under the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, registering a footfall of more than 6.51 crore citizens nationwide.

Launched on September 17, the campaign continues to see overwhelming participation across India, with lakhs of women, children and families benefitting from comprehensive health services, the statement said.

Under the campaign, over 1.44 crore citizens were screened for hypertension and 1.41 crore for diabetes, while more than 31 lakh women underwent breast cancer screening and over 16 lakh for cervical cancer.

Oral cancer screening has covered almost 58 lakh people. More than 54.43 lakh antenatal check-ups were conducted, while nearly 1.28 crore children received life-saving vaccines, it added.

Over 93 lakh people were screened for anaemia, and nutrition counselling sessions reached lakhs of families.

Additionally, over 71 lakh citizens were screened for TB, 7.9 lakh for sickle cell disease, and more than 3.44 lakh blood donors registered. More than 13 lakh new Ayushman/PM-JAY cards were also issued, the statement said.

Alongside the NHM health camps, AIIMS, other Institutes of National Importance (INIs), tertiary care hospitals, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, medical colleges and private institutions have played a key role in the campaign.

These facilities hosted thousands of speciality camps, providing advanced screening, diagnostics, counselling and treatment services, complementing the efforts of state governments and community-level health workers.

Central government institutes, medical colleges and private organisations have cumulatively organised 20,269 screening and speciality camps, benefiting more than 29 lakh citizens, the statement added.