Over 11 lakh Rajasthan women to become 'Lakhpati Didi' in 3 years, says CM

Jaipur, Mar 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Wednesday that the state government is determined to uplift women power and more than 11 lakh women of the state will become 'Lakhpati Didi' in the next three years.

Sharma was virtually addressing a function organised in Jaipur on the occasion of the conclusion of the nationwide 'Shakti Vandan Abhiyan'.

According to an official statement, Sharma said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central and state governments are working with determination for the upliftment of women power.

He said in the last 10 years, the central government has launched many schemes to empower women economically and socially.

There has been a big change in the lives of crores of women of the country due to programmes and schemes like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Har Ghar Toilet Yojana, Har Ghar Nal Yojana, Deendayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana and PM Awas Yojana, he said.

The chief minister said the central and state governments are taking concrete steps towards women empowerment. Through 'Lakhpati Didi' Yojana, women will be given skill development and their annual income will be increased to Rs 1 lakh, he added.

Sharma said the central government has set a target of making more than three crore women of the country 'Lakhpati Didi' and added that work on this scheme is going on at a fast pace in Rajasthan.

He said the state government has set a target of making 11.24 lakh women of the state 'Lakhpati Didi' in a phased manner in the next three years through self-help groups, out of which more than 2.80 lakh women have come in the category of 'Lakhpati Didi'.

The chief minister said on the initiative of the central government and under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Parliament has passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Act to empower women.

After its implementation, women will get 33 per cent reservation in Lok Sabha and assemblies and their participation in democracy will increase, he said. PTI AG KSS KSS