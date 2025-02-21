Over 1,100 aspirants get placement letters at mega job fair in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) As many as 1,156 aspirants received placement letters at a mega job fair in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday, an official said.

Organised by the local administration with the aim of bridging the gap between job aspirants and industries, the event brought together leading businesses and a diverse pool of talent, an official spokesman said.

With the offering of over 1,000 job vacancies, the job fair provided employment opportunities across multiple sectors, he said.

Organisations such as Godrej, Pidilite, Varun Beverages, Atomic North, Rexa, LIC, and many others actively participated in the programme, seeking to hire skilled, semi-skilled, and fresh candidates, the spokesman said.

The roles available spanned industries such as manufacturing, sales, marketing, finance, and technical services, catering to a wide range of professional interests and skill sets, he said.

Kathua deputy commissioner Rakesh Minhas oversaw the proceedings. PTI TAS ARI