Over 1,100 bottles of illicit liquor seized in Himachal, two held

Dharamsala, Oct 22 (PTI) Over 1,100 bottles of illicit liquor was seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district on Tuesday, police said.

A raid was conducted at Jatt Palace in Mukam Raja Ka Talab of Nurpur area from where 96 boxes of country-made liquor, they said.

The boxes contained 1,150 bottles of illicit liquor, the police said.

Following a tip off, the police raided residences of Praveen Kumar and Tilak Raj and recovered illicit country-made liquor from their possession, Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said.

The two men have been arrested, he said, adding that a case has been registered against them for possessing illicit liquor under Section 39(1) of the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act at Raihan Police Station.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case to uncover further details about the smuggling operation, he added. PTI COR BPL NB NB