Over 1,100 evacuated as heavy rains pound Thane and Palghar districts

Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) More than 1,100 people were moved to safer locations in Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar after torrential rains disrupted normal life and inundated parts of the two adjoining districts on Tuesday, officials said.

Rains continued to pound the two districts, which are part of the Mumbai metropolitan region, flooding houses, triggering wall collapses and cutting off villages, they said.

Kalyan tehsildar and executive magistrate Sachin Shejal said several localities were inundated after heavy downpour and swelling rivers led to waterlogging.

Katai, Nandivali Shivani Nagar, Waldhuni and Bhopar were some of the areas affected in Kalyan taluka.

A total of 1,107 people were evacuated and shifted to temporary shelters across the two districts by late evening, a report issued by the district authorities said.

"While 610 of these people were evacuated in Thane district, while 497 were shifted to safety in Palghar district. All rescued persons have been housed in temporary shelters," it said.

The Ulhas River water crossed the warning level at Jambhulpada and Badlapur in Thane district. "The administration has alerted all those residing along the riverbanks to remain vigilant," the release said.

The Ulhas River bridge was shut for movement, and traffic was disrupted at Dahagaon, where the Chandra River overflowed, and at Walkas, where the bridge was submerged.

At least 120 people were evacuated after a tree collapsed in Netivali, 70 were moved to safer places from Ahire village, and people were also shifted to civic schools and shelters in other parts.

According to officials, 14 houses along the riverbank at Gorat Gawari Pada in Wada taluka of Palghar were submerged, and 15 homes were inundated in Padgha's Ganesh Nagar.

Floodwaters also entered the houses in Vasai's Chandrapada village, Sarja village, Khandipada, and Odola in Chinchoti, and residents were shifted to safer places.

In Thane city, one house was damaged, and residents were evacuated from adjoining homes after debris fell on them amid the rains.

A 70-year-old man sustained injuries and was admitted to the civic hospital in Kalwa.

Barricades and drainage ditches have since been erected to divert rainwater.

A wall of a chawl collapsed in Mumbra's Sanjay Nagar in the morning, and two more wall collapse incidents were reported in Kalwa and Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

Vehicular movement was severely affected as several roads were flooded in Thane city.

Earlier in the day, Ghodbunder Road to Mira-Bhayander was closed for traffic, with police urging motorists to use alternative routes.

The rains also left parts of Karnala and Ambarbhui villages in Palghar completely cut off, while the Pachmad and Chinchghar bridges on NH-160A were closed due to flooding.

An SUV was nearly submerged in floodwaters at an underpass connecting Narivali and Uttarshiv villages in Thane. Two locals swam to rescue passengers trapped in the vehicle. A video of the rescue has since gone viral on social media.

The civic bodies, disaster management cell, and local activists remain on high alert, and officials have appealed to residents in flood-prone areas to relocate temporarily and report emergencies promptly.

Rail transport also bore the brunt of the deluge.

"Suburban train services remain closed between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane due to waterlogging. However, beyond Thane, train services were operational," the official said.

In Palghar, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were pressed into service. At Mori village, with the help of locals and fire brigade personnel, 120 people were rescued and moved to transit camps. Similarly, at Sawantpada, 44 persons were evacuated by the NDRF teams.

"Rescue and relief operations are continuing on a war footing," an official said.

With the red alert still in place, the district administration has appealed to citizens to avoid venturing out unnecessarily and to follow safety advisories. PTI COR ARU NP