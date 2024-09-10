Over 1,100 flats of DDA's Sasta Ghar, Madhyam Vargiya housing schemes sold in four hours

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) More than 1,100 flats of the DDA's Sasta Ghar and Madhyam Vargiya Housing schemes sold in four hours on the first day of its booking, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The response has been overwhelming across all categories offered through these housing schemes at various locations. In Rohini, over 450 flats have been sold, 100 in Ramgarh Colony and all 41 offered flats in Jasola have been sold out, it said.

More than 350 flats have been sold in Narela, which is encouraging, as the LG has placed significant impetus on civic infrastructure, with many projects in the pipeline, the statement said.

The upcoming education hub with all university campuses, proposed international sports complex, institutions, court complex, policing and enhanced connectivity have played a catalytic role in making Narela a preferred choice of the buyers, it stated.

Apart from these, the approval from the Ministry of Finance for the Rithala–Narela–Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro has also enhanced its locational advantage, it said.

Single window enquiries on web site, seamless information to buyers and handing over all property related and ownership documents to the buyer helped generate customer confidence and trust towards the DDA, the statement said.

The DDA's efforts to cater to all sections of society, especially the affordable segments, through the Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme, have been well accepted by the general public, it said.

The DDA is committed to provide housing for all by making it affordable, with all necessary physical and social infrastructure, and housing schemes of 2024 are a step in this direction, the statement said.

Further, the DDA continuously endeavours to ensure quality of its inventory and overall upkeep of the housing pockets through regular maintenance, development of green space, safety and security and upgradation of infrastructure, it added. PTI NIT AS AS