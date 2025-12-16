Over 1,100 infiltration attempts, 2500 arrests on India-Bangladesh border in 2025: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The India-Bangladesh border witnessed the highest 1,100 infiltration attempts and over 2,500 arrests between January and November 2025, according to data provided by the government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Also, 79.08 per cent of the border with Bangladesh and 93.25 per cent of the border with Pakistan have been fenced.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai gave the data on infiltration attempts and arrests of infiltrators across the Indian borders with Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar.

The data showed 1,104 infiltration attempts were detected along the India-Bangladesh border during the first 11 months of 2025, while 2,556 infiltrators were arrested during the same period, the highest among all borders.

No infiltration cases were reported along the India-China border, the minister said.

Giving a broader picture, Rai said that since 2014, more than 8,500 infiltration attempts have been detected across India’s borders, while over 20,800 infiltrators have been arrested.

The India-Bangladesh border, which is 4,096.70 km long, accounted for the bulk of these cases, with over 7,500 infiltration attempts and more than 18,800 arrests recorded between 2014 and 2024.

Providing year-wise details for the India-Bangladesh border, the minister said 855 infiltration attempts were detected in 2014 with 2,160 arrests.

In 2019, 500 attempts were recorded and 1,109 infiltrators were apprehended. In 2022, agencies detected 857 attempts and arrested 2,076 infiltrators, while 2024 saw 977 infiltration attempts and 2,525 arrests.

Along the 2,289.66-km-long India-Pakistan border, around 420 infiltration attempts were detected since 2014, with about 560 arrests reported.

The 1,643-km India-Myanmar border recorded over 290 infiltration attempts and nearly 1,150 arrests during the same period.

The India-Nepal and India-Bhutan borders together saw close to 160 infiltration attempts and around 260 arrests, the reply said.

On border infrastructure, Rai said 79.08 per cent of the India-Bangladesh border has been physically fenced, covering 3,239.92 km, while 856.78 km remains unfenced.

Along the India-Pakistan border, 93.25 per cent has been fenced, with 2,135.14 km covered and 154.52 km still unfenced.

The minister added that 9.21 km of physical fencing has also been completed along the 1,643 km-long India-Myanmar border.