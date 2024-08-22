Over 1,100 people registered in 2 DDA housing schemes on first day

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) More than 1,100 people registered in two housing schemes of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on the first day of the registration on Thursday, officials said.

They said 414 people registered through e-auction in the DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024 in the first two days. The registration for this scheme was started on Wednesday.

On August 6, three housing schemes were announced at a meeting of the DDA which was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

According to the officials, 750 people registered in Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024, and 405 registered in DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024 on the first day of the registration on Thursday.

It is further stated that around 30,000 registered customers of first come first serve (FCFS) Phase-IV and Diwali FCFS scheme are not required to register again in Sasta Ghar and Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme. They can directly participate in the flat booking process, the officials added.

The Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 would offer low-income group (LIG) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats at discounted rates in Ramgarh Colony, Siraspur, Loknayakpuram, Rohini, and Narela through FCFS mode. Under the scheme, around 34,000 flats are to be offered, with a starting price of around Rs 11.5 lakh.

The DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024 provides flats of all categories, including high-income group (HIG), medium-income group (MIG), LIG and EWS at different localities, including Jasola, Loknayakpuram, and Narela, will be offered at 2023 prices without any price escalation. The starting price of flats is around Rs 29 lakh and around 5,400 flats are to be offered under this scheme.

The DDA Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024 will offer MIG, HIG and higher category flats in Sector 14, 16B and 19B through an e-auction process. This will provide an opportunity to people to own a house in the upscale area of Dwarka. About 173 flats are being offered under the scheme. PTI NIT NB