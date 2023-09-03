Over 11,000 garbage dumping spots cleaned, anti-larval spraying in all wards: Delhi mayor on G20 prep

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The civic body identified and cleaned more than 11,000 garbage vulnerable points and is conducting anti-larval spraying in all wards ahead of the G20 Summit, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Sunday.

In a press conference at the AAP headquarters, she said teams have been also set up to clean areas adjacent to posh hotels, tourist attractions and the city airport, adding that Delhi is ready to welcome guests for the summit.

"The MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) is working continuously to ensure that the roads, parks, markets and other public places are neat and clean. It is a matter of great pride for Delhi that India is hosting the G20 Summit and we will put our best foot forward," she said.

Oberoi told reporters that 11,200-11,300 garbage vulnerable points were identified and cleaned and those spots are now being beautified.

Garbage vulnerable points are open places where trash is dumped regularly.

Earlier in the day, Oberoi and Durgesh Pathak -- the AAP's MCD in-charge -- visited Laxmi Nagar and Narayana Vihar to take stock of the preparations ahead of the G-20 Summit.

Oberoi said the MCD and the public works department are working to clean, beautify and renovate roads in the city.

Anti-larval spraying is being conducted in all 250 wards, she told the reporters.

Later, a statement issued by her office said 52 mechanical road-sweeping machines have been deployed.

Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal said Ghalib ki Haveli in Ballimaran and Town Hall in Chandni Chowk in old Delhi are also ready to welcome the G20 delegates and tourists. PTI KND SZM