Over 11,000 mobile numbers used for cyber frauds blocked by Mumbai police

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) More than 11,000 mobile numbers used by cyber criminals to cheat city residents have been blocked in the last 19 months, a police official said on Saturday.

Since the introduction of `1930' helpline in May 2022, Mumbai Police has saved over Rs 300 crore of victims of cyber crimes, he said. The cyber wing of the city police received more than 13.19 lakh calls since May 2022. Acting on these complaints, 1.31 lakh cases including those of share trading-investment fraud, digital arrest, online task fraud, online shopping fraud, loan fraud and job fraud were registered.

In most of these cases, fraudsters had used SIM cards obtained on the basis of fake documents or purchased from a valid user. The police blocked 11,063 such mobile numbers, the official said. PTI DC KRK