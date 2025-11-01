Over 11,000 penalised for ticketless travel in Jammu, Rs 67 lakh collected in fines

Jammu, Nov 1 (PTI) In a major drive against ticketless travel, the Northern Railways Jammu Division penalised over 11,000 passengers across various sections last month, realising a revenue of Rs 67 lakh in fines, an official said.

He added that intensified checking drives and surprise inspections were carried out to curb revenue loss and ensure compliance with travel regulations.

"In order to provide comfortable travel and better services to all genuine rail users, the ticket-checking staff of the Jammu Division conducted continuous drives on trains and at stations to curb ticketless and irregular travel in October," Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, said.

"Under this campaign, the divisional checking staff and Chief Ticket Inspectors detected a total of 11,386 cases of ticketless and irregular travel, realising a fine of Rs 67 lakh from them," Singhal said.

Meanwhile, Divisional Railway Manager Jammu, Vivek Kumar, on Saturday conducted a thorough inspection of the Jammu-Katra rail section.

The primary objective of the inspection was to assess the operational status of the Jammu-Katra rail section ahead of the upcoming harsh weather conditions and evaluate critical infrastructure for future development projects, Singhal said.

During the inspection, the Divisional Railway Manager thoroughly examined the railway tracks, signalling systems, tunnels, bridges, and other infrastructure along the approximately 80-kilometre Jammu-Katra rail section.

Stations along this section, including Bajalta, Sangar, Manwal, and Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan, were thoroughly inspected, he said.

"Passenger safety is our top priority. This comprehensive inspection drive is part of our regular process to ensure the strength and reliability of our infrastructure," Singhal added. PTI TAS HIG