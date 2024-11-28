Over 1.12 crore public grievances redressed during last five years: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) More than 1.12 crore public grievances were redressed in the last five years, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

These complaints were raised on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal -- pgportal.gov.in.

"A total of 1,12,30,957 grievances were redressed from 2020-2024 and an annual all-time high of 23,24,323 grievances have been redressed on CPGRAMS portal from January-October, 2024," he said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The average resolution time have come down from 28 days in 2019 to 13 days in 2024, Singh said.

The government has adopted the 10-step reforms of CPGRAMS to make grievance redressal timely, meaningful and accessible and mapped 103,183 grievance officers on the CPGRAMS portal.

"This helped bring down the pendency in the Government of India to its lowest level of 54,339 public grievances as on 31 October 2024," the minister said.

The government also issued comprehensive guidelines for effective redressal of public grievances on August 23, 2024.

These guidelines envisage integration of various public grievance platforms, creation of dedicated grievance cells in ministries/departments, appointment of experienced and competent nodal officers, emphasis on root cause analysis of grievances and action on feedback, strengthening escalation processes by appointing appellate authorities, grievance closure guidelines with further reduction in the upper limit of resolution time from 30 days to 21 days, he said.

To enhance the outreach of CPGRAMS for rural and underprivileged population, the government has collaborated with common service centres to make it easier for citizens to file grievances, Singh said. PTI AKV AKV MNK MNK