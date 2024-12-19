Over 1.12 crore public grievances redressed in last five years: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Over 1.12 crore public grievances were redressed on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) in the last five years, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The CPGRAMS allows people to raise their grievances online.

An annual all-time high of 23,24,323 grievances have been redressed on the CPGRAMS portal from January to October2024, Singh said, adding the pendency is at its lowest level of 54,339 public grievances as on October 31, 2024.

"A total of 1,12,30,957 grievances were redressed on Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) in last five years from 2020- 2024 (up to 31.10.2024) and an annual all-time high of 23,24,323 grievances have been redressed on CPGRAMS portal from January-October, 2024," the minister said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The government has adopted 10-step reforms of CPGRAMS to make grievance redressal timely, effective and accessible to citizens, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

The government has mapped over one lakh grievance officers on the CPGRAMS portal which helped in bringing down the pendency to its lowest level of 54,339 public grievances as on October 31, 2024, for central ministries, Singh said.

The government issued comprehensive guidelines for effective redressal of public grievances on August 23, 2024.

These guidelines include the creation of dedicated grievance cells in ministries/ departments, the appointment of experienced and competent nodal officers, emphasis on root cause analysis of grievances and action on feedback, strengthening escalation processes by appointing appellate authorities, grievance closure guidelines with further reduction in the upper limit of resolution time from 30 days to 21 days, the minister said.

Those efforts have helped in the reduction of average timelines of redressal from 28 days in 2019 to 13 days in 2024, he added. PTI AKV RT RT RT