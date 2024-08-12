Over 11.26 cr people sensitised on substance abuse under govt campaign: Union minister

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Over 11.26 crore people, including 3.55 crore youth and 2.35 crore women have been sensitised on substance abuse under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said on Monday.

He said more than 1 crore people took oath and participated in various programmes conducted at over 10,000 places across the country.

Addressing an event, he said over 11.26 crore people have been sensitised on substance abuse under the central government campaign.

Kumar administered a countrywide "mass pledge" against drug abuse at Modern School, Barakhamba Road in New Delhi on Monday.

Around 2,700 students, teachers from Modern School were physically present during the event, including senior officers from the ministry, officials said.