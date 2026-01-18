Over 11.32 lakh birds of 196 species flock to Chilika lake this winter

Bhubaneswar, Jan 18 (PTI) More than 11.32 lakh birds of over 196 species were sighted during a mid-winter census carried out in Odisha's Chilika Lake, the lone brackish water lagoon in Asia, a senior Forest department officer said on Sunday.

Though there has been a marginal increase in the number of birds this time in comparison to last year, the enumerators have found two new species in the lagoon. They are - Plain Martin and Bengal Bush Lark, the official said.

While the number of birds this time was recorded at 11,32,200, it was 11,27,228 in 2025, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, P K Jha.

He said, "This year there is an increase of 4,972 birds".

However, the PCCF (Wildlife) said that the bird count at Nalabana Bird Sanctuary within Chilika wetlands has increased from 3,43,226 of 92 species in 2025 to 3,97,587 of 106 species in 2026. Similarly, the number of migratory birds also increased in Chilika lake from 10,87,227 in 2025 to 11,10,257 in 2026, he said.

From among the visiting winged guests, the highest number was Northern Pintail (2,18,993), followed by Eurasia wigeon (1,53,318) and Gadwal (1,43,127).

While the census data of Chilika lake was available on Sunday evening, the reports from other water bodies are awaited, Jha said.

According to officials, the annual census of water birds was conducted in various water bodies across all 51 forest divisions of Odisha. This includes major wetlands such as Chilika, Bhitarkanika, Hirakud, and Ansupa, where the bird status survey was carried out by trained personnel from 6 am to 12 noon on Sunday.

Though earlier, the bird census was held on different dates in various forest divisions, since last year, this annual census is being conducted simultaneously across the entire state of Odisha on a single day, he said.

Apart from the forest department employees, the bird census saw participation from scientists of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), and the Odisha Biodiversity Board.

Additionally, senior ornithologists (bird experts), representatives of various NGOs, members of Vana Suraksha Samitis, media representatives, professors, researchers and students from various colleges and universities, and public representatives also participated, he said. PTI AAM AAM RG