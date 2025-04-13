Over 1.14 lakh children suffering from malnutrition identified in J-K

Jammu, Apr 13 (PTI) More than 1.14 lakh children suffering from malnutrition have been identified in Jammu and Kashmir for making special interventions to improve their situation, a senior government officer said on Sunday.

Sanjeev Verma, the social welfare department commissioner secretary, said 9,14,031 (9.14 lakh) persons were being covered under a supplementary nutrition scheme and Aadhaar verification of 99 per cent of the total beneficiaries had been achieved, thus plugging any chances of pilferage or malpractice.

Verma was briefing a meeting convened by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to review the impact and reach of several beneficiary-oriented schemes being run by the department across Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson said.

About the specialised interventions taken by the department, the meeting was apprised that 22,76,067 (22.76 lakh) -- 96 per cent of the targeted 23,64,938 (23.64 lakh) -- home visits were conducted to reach out to the beneficiaries.

These efforts led to the identification of 1,14,416 (1.14 lakh) children suffering from malnutrition -- 24,261 from severe acute malnutrition, 69,177 from moderate acute malnutrition and 20,978 anaemic cases -- for making special interventions to improve their situation, the officer said.

As far as children's welfare is concerned, Verma said 116 homes and child care institutions had been established under Mission Vatsalya, ensuring care for vulnerable children.

Presenting an overview of the department's functioning, the commissioner secretary laid out that funds to the tune of Rs 2,496.25 crore were available under different schemes during 2024-25 against which an expenditure of Rs 2,147.24 crore (86 per cent utilisation) was made.

For 2025-26, a budget allocation of Rs 4,361.14 crore (68 per cent increase from 2024-25) has been made in favour of the department, he added.

On the welfare schemes run by the department, he said Mission Vatsalya catered to child protection and welfare, Mission Shakti ensured empowerment and safety of women while PM-AJAY aimed at holistic development of Scheduled Caste (SC) communities.

Scholarships for minorities, SCs and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) are being provided by the department, besides prosthetic aid as a support for persons with disabilities, he said.

Verma said financial support for girl children and marriage assistance for economically weaker sections were being provided under the Ladli Beti scheme.

The department also ensures pensions and scholarships for militancy-affected families.

It runs Pahari hostels for tribal communities along with proactive enforcement of more than 14 social justice laws across Jammu and Kashmir, Verma said.

The department manages 28,183 Anganwadi centres. Of these, the department upgraded 136 to Saksham Anganwadis with modern facilities in 2023-24.

On pension coverage, Verma said social security was being provided to 9,55,958 (9.55 lakh) beneficiaries under different schemes.

In addition, marriage assistance to the tune of Rs 130 crore was utilised to support 26,000 marriages in 2024-25, he said.

While highlighting the future roadmap, the meeting was informed that 11 Shakti Sadans (women's shelter homes) would be fully operationalised.

Besides, five additional Shakti Sadans are going to commence operations, providing safety, skill development and legal aid to women in distress, the officer said.

The department also envisages upgrading 500 more Anganwadi centres to Saksham Anganwadis by 2025-26, enhancing service quality for 50,000-plus beneficiaries.

Two Abhinanda Home residential schools, a rehabilitation and education centre, will also be established in both divisions for marginalised children, he said.