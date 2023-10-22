Over 11K girls participate in 'Kanya Pujan' organised by Gonda district admin

Gonda, Oct 22 (PTI) More than 11,000 girls participated in a 'Kanya Punjan' ceremony organised by the district administration here on Sunday on the occasion of Navratri.

It was the biggest such event organised under the Chief Minister's Mission Shakti Abhiyan, an official statement said. Mission Shakti is an initiative focused on promoting women's safety and self-reliance.

A grand 'Shakti Vandan' ceremony was organised by the district administration in the Shaheed Azam Bhagat Singh College campus of Gonda where 11,888 girls were worshipped, an official statement issued here said.

On this occasion, nine women of the district who have done excellent work in various fields were also honoured with Navdevi Award.

Sanitation kits and nutrition bundles were distributed to the girls who participated in the event.

Women and Child Development Minister Baby Rani Maurya, who was the chief guest at the function, inaugurated Mission Shakti Cafe and Mission Shakti Wall. Mission Shakti Cafe has been set up in Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri College. This is the first such cafe in the state and is being run by women of self-help groups.

The district administration has erected a Mission Shakti Wall that features women from different fields who have brought laurels to the country. PTI ABN CK