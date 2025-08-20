Over 1.2 cr public grievance complaints received on CPGRAMS portal during 2020-25: Govt in LS

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Over 1.2 crore public grievances were received during 2020-25 against different government departments through a dedicated CPGRAMS portal, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) allows citizens to raise grievances against government departments online.

"To enhance accessibility in rural and remote areas, CPGRAMS has been integrated with 5.1 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs).

"In the period from 2020-2025 (till 31.07.2025), more than 1.20 crore grievances have been received and 1.28 crore grievances have been redressed, on CPGRAMS portal," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

The redressal includes grievances brought forward from previous years.

Some of the main categories where grievances are received include EPFO-related, refund matters in Income Tax, PM Kisan related, fraud in banking, Speed Post letters, etc, he said.

Apart from this, some of the general grievances categories are related to employee, government schemes, land, environment issues, police, etc, Singh said. PTI AKV RT