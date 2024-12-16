Over 1.2 kg gold hidden in undergarments, electric adapter seized at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) More than 1.2 kg of gold hidden inside undergarments and an electric adapter was seized in separate incidents at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, customs officials said on Monday.

Two men, aged 41 and 36, and both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were intercepted after their arrival from Riyadh on Saturday.

"Based on intelligence, customs officers at IGI airport intercepted the duo and uncovered gold paste hidden in undergarments. Detailed searches revealed uneven pouches containing paste, from which 24 KT gold was extracted," the customs department said in a post on X.

A total of 931.57 grams of gold, valued at Rs 68.93 lakh, recovered from them was seized and the passengers were arrested, it said.

In another case, officials said 300 grams of gold concealed inside an electric adapter was seized.

"On 15.12.2024, a male passenger (Indian) arriving from Riyadh on AI-926 was intercepted at Delhi airport by customs officials. X-ray scans revealed two gold bars (~300g, ₹22.2L) cleverly concealed inside an adaptor. Yet another trick to outsmart Customs foiled — investigation underway!" the customs department said. PTI AKV AKV VN VN