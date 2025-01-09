Over 12 lakh destitute cows protected in 7,696 shelters amid cold wave: UP Govt

Lucknow, Jan 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that it has stepped up efforts to protect cows across the state, with a total of 12,35,700 destitute cows currently lodged in 7,696 cow shelters amid the ongoing cold wave conditions.

Following chief minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions to ensure that no cow succumbs to the cold, shelters across the state are being equipped with tarpaulins, bonfires, fodder, water and other necessary facilities, according to an official statement from the UP government.

All infrastructure-related works are to be completed by February 25, 2025 and implementing agencies have been directed to ensure high-quality construction in accordance with specified standards and layouts, the government said.

Structures such as cow sheds and drinking water facilities must be built in a robust and organised manner, it added.

The government has also mandated immediate corrective action in any cow shelters where mismanagement or complaints related to cow care are reported.

"Currently, 12,35,700 destitute cows are being sheltered in 7,696 cow shelters across Uttar Pradesh. The government aims to further strengthen the quality and management of these shelters," the statement said.

Veterinary officers have been directed to regularly visit the cow shelters to ensure proper health check-ups, treatment, medication and care for the cows.

Additionally, caretakers are required to remain at the shelters overnight to ensure uninterrupted care and support for the bovines, the government said.

The chief minister has instructed district nodal officers to conduct regular inspections of cow shelters to ensure there is no shortage of fodder, straw, water, lighting and other essentials, the statement added.

"Priority has also been given to expediting the establishment of cow protection centres to create a safe environment for destitute cows," it said.

The government has tasked the Rural Development Department and other allied departments with coordinating efforts for effective cow protection.

Clear instructions have also been issued to free pasture lands from illegal occupation and ensure the cultivation of both perennial and seasonal fodder through MGNREGA, it said.

The government stressed that these efforts should be undertaken with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity at all levels.

"These measures will not only safeguard cows during the harsh winter but also reinforce the state's longstanding tradition of cow protection," it said. PTI COR KIS ARD ARD