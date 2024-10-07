Over 1.2 lakh people selected by lottery for Haj 2025 through Haj Committee

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Over 1.2 lakh citizens going to Haj next year through the Indian Haj Committee were selected through a lottery on Monday.

The quota of the Haj Committee for Haj-2025 is fixed at 1,22,518 pilgrims, while 1,51,918 correct applications were received in all, a statement issued by the Haj Committee said.

Those who will travel for Haj next year were selected through a computerized lottery at the Delhi office of the Haj Committee, it said.

The lottery was initiated by Haj Committee Chairman A.P. Abdullah Kutty.

Haj Committee CEO Liaquat Ali Afaqui said that 14,728 Hajis aged 65 years and above and 3,717 women without 'Mehram' (male companion) have been selected without lottery. PTI ASK HIG