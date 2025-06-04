Over 12 shops destroyed in fire at market in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Jun 4 (PTI) More than a dozen shops were gutted after a fire broke out at a market in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur city early on Wednesday, police said.

The blaze erupted at around 3 am at Sanichari Bazar located under City Kotwali police station limits. No person was reported to be injured in the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) Vivek Pandey said.

After being alerted, fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

Before the blaze was brought under control in the morning, 12 to 15 business establishments, including a godown, garments shops and an eatery, were gutted, the official said.

The assessment of losses due to the fire was yet to be done, he said.

Prima facie, it seems a short-circuit triggered the fire, the official said, adding an investigation was underway. PTI COR TKP GK