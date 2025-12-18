Over 1.20 crore families in Gujarat get benefits under PMJAY-MA health scheme

Ahmedabad, Dec 18 (PTI) More than 1.20 crore families in Gujarat have got benefits under PMJAY-MA scheme, state officials said on Thursday.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the Union government's scheme providing financial assistance for medical treatment to economically weaker sections of society, was integrated with the Gujarat government’s Mukhyamantri Amrutum Yojana in 2019.

"Under the AB PMJAY-MA yojana, 1,20,14,556 families across Gujarat have been brought under health insurance coverage. Under this scheme, beneficiaries receive cashless treatment for serious and costly illnesses. In July 2023, the annual insurance cover per family was increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh," an official release said.

When financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh was provided under this scheme, the premium amount per family was Rs 2,177.10 for the period from July 1, 2021 to July 10, 2022, while the total financial expenditure amounted to Rs 1,681.20 crore, it said.

"Subsequently, during the period from July 11, 2022 to July 10, 2023, the premium was Rs 1,492. The total financial expenditure was Rs 1,363.52 crore. In July 2023, the state government enhanced the financial assistance under the scheme from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, resulting in an increase in the premium amount to Rs 3,708," it said.

The total financial expenditure stood at Rs 2,676.26 crore between July 11, 2023 and July 10, 2024, and Rs 3,210.03 crore during the period from July 11, 2024 to July 10, 2025.

"People in economically weaker and remote areas are receiving free treatment for serious illnesses. High-quality healthcare services are now also available in government hospitals. By fostering a healthy society and a healthy Gujarat, we will work towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047," the release quoted Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as saying.

Under AB PMJAY-MA Yojana, 2,090 hospitals have been empanelled across the state, including 1,132 government hospitals and 958 private hospitals.

As of November 2025, the scheme covers 2,299 procedures along with 50 SRS procedures, said the release.

The Gujarat government further launched the 'Karmayogi Swasth Suraksha Yojana' for all state government officers, employees, and pensioners in May 2025.

Under this initiative, cashless treatment benefits are provided through AB PMJAY-MA to fixed-pay employees, All India Services (AIS) officers, state employees, pensioners, and their dependent family members.

Beneficiaries under this scheme are issued 'G' category AB PMJAY-MA cards, covering approximately 6.40 lakh officers, employees, and pensioners across the state, it said.

Farukbhai Khimani (66), a small shopkeeper from Ahmedabad, said, "The scheme has been a lifeline for patients from poor and middle-class backgrounds, enabling access to advanced medical treatment without financial burden." Khimani received Rs 5,24,040 as financial assistance under AB PMJAY-MA when diagnosed with coronary artery disease. He underwent coronary angiography and CABG surgery at the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in May 2025.

"In December 2025, he was again admitted for breathing complications and successfully underwent a CRT-P implant surgery. His health has since improved significantly," the release said. PTI KVM BNM