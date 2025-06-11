Over 1,200 active COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; govt urges people to exercise precaution

Ahmedabad: With more than 1,200 active COVID-19 cases in Gujarat at present, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday said although the variant responsible for the current surge is less severe than previous ones, people need to take precautions and isolate themselves if symptoms emerge.

Talking to reporters here, Patel said the state Health and Family Welfare Department was in touch with the Union government and monitoring the situation.

"Since the emergence of the COVID-19 infection in India, this is the fourth occasion when coronavirus cases are on the rise. We are constantly in touch with the central government and the Union health ministry. The variant responsible for these new cases belongs to the Omicron family, which is less severe," he said.

Although the variant is not very harmful, people need to take precautionary measures because cases are gradually increasing with each passing day, the minister said.

"People who suffer from cold, cough or throat pain must quarantine themselves and start symptomatic treatment. Pregnant women, elderly citizens and people with co-morbidity must take extra care and avoid going out in public places," he added.

The health department is continuously monitoring the situation and all the required protocols and health infrastructure, such as beds, medicines and medical oxygen supply, are in place, according to Patel.

As per an official release, there are 1,227 active COVID-19 cases in Gujarat at present with the addition of 223 cases on Wednesday.

Of these, 23 patients have been hospitalised while 1,204 patients are being given 'OPD-based treatment', it said.

So far, an 18-year-old woman in Ahmedabad, has lost her life due to the infection in the latest wave, the release added.