Over 12,000 special trains to be run during Diwali-Chhath festive season: Bihar dy CM

Patna, Sep 8 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has decided to run more than 12,000 special trains during the Diwali-Chhath festive season.

In a post on his X handle, the deputy chief minister said that the total number of special trains this year would be "12,739, up from 7,500 in 2024", and "already, notifications have been issued for 8,591".

"This historical step is in line with the Modi government's commitment to facilitate lakhs of people from Bihar who wish to be in their home state during the festive season," the senior BJP leader added.

Choudhary thanked Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for their "special affection for Bihar" and showered praise on the "able leadership" of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. PTI NAC ACD