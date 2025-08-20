Over 12,000 trains to be operated for Bihar during Diwali, Chhath: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that over 12,000 trains will be operated for Bihar on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath festivals.

He announced several initiatives that the Railway Ministry has taken for the convenience of people of Bihar travelling to destinations across the country by train.

A new Amrit Bharat train will be launched to connect Delhi and Gaya for general class passengers, the railway minister said, adding that a Vande Bharat train between Purnia and Patna will be flagged off very soon to benefit all sections of society.

The Ministry has also planned a Buddha Circuit train connecting places associated with the Buddha, such as Nalanda and Rajgir. PTI JP NSD NSD