Over 1.21 lakh devotees have availed Ayush services at Maha Kumbh, says ministry

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) More than 1.21 lakh devotees have availed Ayush services at the facilities set up at Maha Kumbh by the Ayush ministry in collaboration with the National Ayush Mission, Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisment

The Ayush OPDs, clinics, stalls and sessions are emerging as key attractions for devotees and visitors at Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj.

The Ministry of Ayush has arranged a host of facilities in collaboration with the National Ayush Mission, Uttar Pradesh, at the mega festival, providing free healthcare services to domestic and international devotees, the ministry said in a statement.

The Ayush team at Maha Kumbh comprises 80 doctors across 20 OPDs to provide 24x7 medical services. These OPDs are equipped to address a wide range of common and chronic conditions.

Advertisment

Foreign devotees are also utilising Ayush services, including OPD consultations, the statement said.

Also, daily therapeutic yoga sessions are being conducted from at designated camps in the Sangam area and Sector-8, led by trainers from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of Ayush, Delhi.

The participation of international devotees in these sessions highlights the growing interest and trust in Ayush services among the local and global public, the statement said.

Advertisment

Dr Akhilesh Singh, Ayush nodal officer at Maha Kumbh, said, "Our team not only treats patients but also informs them about the economic potential of medicinal plants. By promoting their cultivation, we aim to create a source of livelihood for people alongside improving their health." At Maha Kumbh, the Ayush team has also arranged free distribution of medicines, including immunity boosters and calcium tablets, he said.

In line with the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Ayush to ensure special attention towards the elderly's health, the Ayush team at Maha Kumbh is dedicated to facilitating the elderly and extending Ayush services to them, the statement said.

As many as 45 per cent of the beneficiaries so far are elderly. Informative pamphlets on common ailments and their Ayush remedies are also being distributed. PTI PLB MNK MNK