Over 12,500 cases involving govt departments pending in J&K courts

Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) More than 12,500 legal cases involving government departments in Jammu and Kashmir are pending across various courts in the Union Territory, according to official data.

The data also showed that government counsels secured verdicts in over 3,700 departmental cases during the last two years.

As many as 12,529 departmental cases -- 4,101 in Jammu region and 8,428 in Kashmir Valley -- are pending, while a total of 3,737 such cases, including 2,806 in Kashmir and 931 in Jammu region, were decided during 2024 and 2025, the data said.

The district-wise details showed that in the Jammu Division, a total of 4,101 cases are pending. During the period under review, government counsels filed 1,185 objections and replies, while 931 cases were decided in favour of the UT, it said.

In the Jammu Division, Jammu district recorded the highest pendency with 1,507 cases, followed by Doda (480 cases) and Ramban (422 cases). Rajouri and Poonch registered a high success rate, with 149 and 98 cases, respectively, decided in favour of the UT, the data showed.

The Kashmir Division accounts for a higher pendency of 5,852 cases, with government advocates securing favourable judgments in 1,966 cases over the last two years. Srinagar district alone has a pendency of 3,503 cases, while 1,345 cases were decided in favour of the government during 2024 and 2025, it said.

Other districts in the Kashmir Division include Anantnag with 977 pending cases and 197 favourable verdicts, Ganderbal with 701 pending cases and 263 decisions in favour of the UT, Kupwara with 442 pending cases and 77 favourable outcomes, and Shopian with 229 pending cases and 84 favourable decisions.