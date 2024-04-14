Over 1.26 commuters booked for stop-line violations in 3 months: Delhi traffic police

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) More than 1.26 lakh commuters have been booked for stop-line violations in the first three months of 2024, which is 20 per cent higher than the last year during the same period, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Sunday.

"The stop-line violations, which involve motorists disregarding the designated stop lines at traffic signals, have been a persistent concern contributing to the road safety hazards and traffic congestion," a senior officer of the Delhi Traffic Police said.

According to a statement issued by the traffic police, they initiated special drives against stop-line violations and booked 1,26,084 violators from January 1 to March 31 compared to 1,05,317 in 2023 in the same period.

"There has been a notable rise of approximately 20 per cent in the number of prosecutions issued for stop-line violations compared to the same period last year," the officer said.

The traffic police said they have also carried out a thorough analysis of the top 10 traffic circles with the most challans issued in 2024.

"By highlighting the regions with the highest frequency of traffic infractions, this study enables focused enforcement actions to increase road safety and adherence to traffic regulations," the statement said. PTI BM BHJ