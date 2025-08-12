Over 13 lakh houses sanctioned for poor in last 3 years: UP minister

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) More than 13 lakh houses have been sanctioned over the last three years for the poor, underprivileged, and destitute in Uttar Pradesh, Rural Development Minister Vijay Laxmi Gautam informed the state Assembly on Tuesday.

She was replying to a question by Samajwadi Party member Arman Khan during Question Hour on the second day of the Monsoon Session.

Gautam said that between 2022-23 and 2024-25, 10,44,876 houses were sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, while 2,62,594 houses were approved under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

She said that a survey is underway and has covered 57.73 lakh people so far.

The process of allotting houses will begin soon, she added.