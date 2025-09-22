Over 1.3 lakh metric tonnes of fresh fruits transported across country from Kashmir: Officials

Srinagar, Sep 22 (PTI) Over 1.3 lakh metric tonnes of fresh fruit have been transported from the valley to the markets across the country in the last 10 days, an official said on Monday.

At a press conference here, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg said every day, 1500-2000 trucks, laden with fresh fruit and other material, accumulate in the valley, and they are dispatched through the national highway and the Mughal Road on an alternate-day basis.

"In the last 10 days, 1.37 lakh metric tonnes of fruit have been dispatched from the valley through the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the Mughal Road, and via the parcel train," The chief secretary, in coordination with district administration, BRO, traffic, and National Highway authorities, formulated an SOP recently to streamline the transportation of fresh fruits and essential supplies, Garg said, adding that the traffic police personnel are monitoring the SOP round-the-clock.

"If the movement of traffic on the national highway is from Srinagar to Jammu on a particular day, that day, the upward movement takes place on the Mughal Road, which is from Jammu to Srinagar. This pattern is reversed the next day so that there is an uninterrupted movement of the essentials from Jammu to the valley as well," he added.

Referring to the condition of the highway, which remained shut for vehicular traffic for a prolonged time recently due to inclement weather and landslides, the Divisional Commissioner said the work on its restoration is going on at a fast pace.

"Now, after taking restoration measures, the vehicular movement on the highway has increased. Earlier, around 1,500-2,000 trucks used to ply daily, now 3,500-4,000 trucks are plying. Today, nearly 2,000 trucks from Qazigund moved towards Jammu and are expected to reach Jammu by evening," he said.

He added that on the Mughal Road, 1,800-1,900 trucks moved towards Jammu on Sunday to facilitate the evacuation of fresh fruits on top priority.

Garg said the newly introduced parcel train service from the valley to New Delhi has become operational and is also carrying fruits.

Around 800-1000 tonnes of fresh fruits are being dispatched daily through the train. Farmers from north and south Kashmir can now avail the facility of loading their produce conveniently in Baramulla and Anantnag, respectively, he added.

Pointing towards the stock of the essential supplies in the Kashmir valley, Garg said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, LPG, food, or consumer items.

"Sufficient stocks of essentials are available. We have a full week's stock of fuel and food items. Stocks will be replenished regularly. People are requested not to believe in rumours or resort to panic buying," he said. PTI SSB NB NB