Over 1,300 posts vacant in IAS, 586 in IPS: Centre in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: There are 1,316 and 586 vacant posts of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Of the total sanctioned strength of 6,858 IAS, there were 5,542 officers in-position, as on January 1, 2024, he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

There were 4,469 IPS officers working against their sanctioned strength of 5,055, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Of the 1,316 vacant posts of IAS, 794 were meant for direct recruit and 522 were promotion posts, he said.

Of the 586 vacant IPS posts, 209 were for direct recruit and 377 were promotion posts, the minister said.

There are 2,151 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers in-position against their sanctioned strength of 3,193, Singh said.

Of the 1,042 vacant IFS posts, 503 were for direct recruit and 539 promotion posts, he added.

The IAS, IPS and IFS officers are selected through the civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission annually.

The minister, in his detailed reply, also shared details of appointments made to IAS, IPS and IFS from General, Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) during the last five years.

During the 2022 civil services examination (CSE) year, 75 General, 45 OBC, 29 SC and 13 ST appointments were made in the IAS. Similarly, 83 General, 53 OBC, 31 SC and 13 ST were appointed in the IPS during the same period.

A total of 43 General, 51 OBC, 22 SC and 11 ST appointments were made in the IFS during CSE 2024, according to the data shared by the minister.