Over 13,000 applicants benefited from single-window camps under PM-UDAY in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena reviewed the progress of single-window camps under PM-UDAY, under which 13,300 applicants from unauthorised colonies visited and availed of the facility, the Raj Niwas said on Monday.

The Prime Minister-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) scheme aims to grant ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in the national capital. The scheme's primary objective is to provide legal recognition to residents' properties by conferring ownership rights.

On Saxena's instructions, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is holding these camps every weekend from November 30 to December 29 at 10 processing centres in these unauthorised colonies.

The Raj Niwas said in its statement that Saxena had asked the DDA to undertake the exercise on a mission mode.

These camps witnessed 13,353 applicants visiting to get their properties regularised, it said.

Most applicants got their applications cleared and approved on the spot. In some camps, DDA officials worked till late to clear the long queues.

On Saxena's directions, the second camp organised on December 7-8 also had sub-registrars present for achieving finality in the process of ownership rights via property registration, the statement said.

During the lieutenant governor's visit to a camp in Najafgarh last week, a number of people, while appreciating the initiative, had requested him to facilitate on-spot registrations for properties. Following this, Saxena directed to ensure the presence of sub-registrars in the camps.

More than 2,000 new applications were filed in these camps. During the last two weeks, conveyance deeds/authorisation slips were issued for 506 applications and 21 deeds registered.

Thousands of pending applications for regularisation were cleared of deficiencies and hundreds of them approved, the statement said.

Some of the services offered in these camps include matters related to issue of conveyance deeds and authorisation slips, GIS survey, new registrations and assistance regarding bond and notarisation. From the December 7-8 weekend, sub-registrars have been deputed to register the properties.

Similar special camps were organised for clearing mutation of properties on grounds of inheritance and providing electricity connections to 14,000 applicants who faced long delays due to a land-pooling policy, it stated. PTI NIT SZM SZM